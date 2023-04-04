spot_img
Horny Malawian woman arrested for having sex with minor

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Police in Nkhata Bay district are keeping in custody a 34-year-old woman for engaging in sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old male child.

Police Publicist for the district, Kondwani James said the suspect Oliva Phiri is alleged to have committed the crime on Sunday at Lisale Village in the district.

According to James, woman who is a neighbour to the victim, called the boy and asked him to escort her to a place she did not disclose.

“Upon walking for a long distance far from their village, the woman allegedly turned against the boy and dragged him into a bush where she forced him into the act,” confirmed James

The police publicist added that:  “the victim got his private parts injured as a result of the forced sexual encounter.”

Phiri, who hails Namaja Village in Traditional Authority Nyimbiri in Mulanje district, will answer a charge of having sexual intercourse with a male child under the age of 18 .

