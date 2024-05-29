PICTORIAL: River brings hope for irrigation in Mwanza

By Arkangel Tembo

A small river is bringing smiles on Angella Alufaneti from Nthache Village in Mwanza District as she uses it to irrigate crops in her fields.

After erratic rains this year, she has banked all her hopes on the river using a water cane to do irrigation farming inorder to produce enough food for her family.

She wakes up early in the morning everyday to irrigate her maize, tomato and vegetable fields.

Her only wish is for well wishers to help her with irrigation equipment since energy to use a water cane from the river to her fields is no longer on her side.