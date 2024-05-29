spot_img
22.4 C
New York
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

PICTORIAL: River brings hope for irrigation in Mwanza

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Arkangel Tembo

A small river is bringing smiles on Angella Alufaneti from Nthache Village in Mwanza District as she uses it to irrigate crops in her fields.

After erratic rains this year, she has banked all her hopes on the river using a water cane to do irrigation farming inorder to produce enough food for her family.

She wakes up early in the morning everyday to irrigate her maize, tomato and vegetable fields.

Her only wish is for well wishers to help her with irrigation equipment since energy to use a water cane from the river to her fields is no longer on her side.

Previous article
Chakwera installed Chancellor of MUBAS
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc