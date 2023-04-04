‘Embrace Modern farming methods’- Minister tells farmers

BY Harris kulemeka

Lilongwe, April o4, Mana: Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale, on Monday encouraged farmers in Lilongwe to embrace new farming methods that will enable them to harvest more yields and overcome some challenges that hinder crop production.

He made the remarks during a crop inspection in Chitekwere Extension Planning Area (EPA) under Lilongwe district agriculture office.

Kawale said adopting new farming techniques may help farmers to produce more quality disease resistant yields.

“I am impressed with what I have seen on the ground, our farmers are trying to emulate modern farming and the results are showing that many of them will harvest more yields. My plea to farmers is not to sell the food until they have enough because this may put their families in a food crisis,” the minister said.

He further assured farmers that government is working around the clock to ensure affordable imput programme (AIP)commences in good time saying they are currently trying to solve some of the challenges that have been hindering the progress of the programme.

In her remarks Lilongwe Agricultural Development Division (ADD) programmes Manager, Shira Kang’ombe, advised farmers to practice crop rotation.

“Although this year we have received enough rains, some of the farmers have been affected with diseases that have attacked their crops and also some did not purchase the fertilizers. There is a need to assist those farmers who have faced the challenges to over come this and we are encouraging them to practice crop rotation”, said Kang’ombe.

One of the farmers from the area, Madalitso Mapondela, has since asked government through the ministry of agriculture to come up with new initiatives that will enable farmers to enhance and maximise their productivity.

The field visit was held under the theme ‘Climate Smart and Diversfied Agriculture’ with key messages sustainable food, nutrition and income security.