Chakwera installed Chancellor of MUBAS

By Evance Chisiano

Blantyre, May 29: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera was on Wednesday installed as first Chancellor of the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), formerly known as the Malawi Polytechnic at a function that took place at MUBAS ODEL ground in Blantyre.

During the function, Chakwera also presided over the first MUBAS congregation and awarded degrees and certificates to the graduating class of 2024.

At the installation, a biography of Chakwera was read, illustrating his humble background from his religious and academic achievements, political career until attaining the presidency after the June 23, 2020 fresh presidential elections, to become the country’s 6th president.

At about 9:29 am, Chakwera adorned a chancellorship gown making him Chancellor of MUBAS, with congratulatory messages from the corporate sector, parastatals, institutions of higher learning and individuals read to wish him well in his new role.

Upon being installed Chancellor, Chakwera was handed the MUBAS flag which has white, light dark blue and gold colours, symbolising; sincerity, perfection, authenticity, stability, creativity, elegance, authority and intelligence, among others.

In his address, Chakwera expressed happiness to be part of the historic congregation and for being installed as Chancellor of the university.

“This is a dividing line between the past and the future. We leave behind the hand of the past when we trained our youth to occupy a desk in the offices. I urge today’s graduants to focus on the future, explore and become innovators to replace artificial ignorance,” said Chakwera.

The Malawian leader, however, assured the graduating students that government will work towards supporting innovation that should drive Malawi towards industralisation.

On loan payment, he urged the graduating students to repay their loans obtained from the Higher Education Students Loans Board immediately when they start earning income as that will sustain the support of other innovators yet to come to universities.

He called on the universities to produce innovators that are needed to play significant innovative contributions in various sectors of the economy, citing road projects and in industrial parks which are in the offing.

Chairperson of the MUBAS Council, Professor George Kanyama Phiri congratulated President Chakwera for assuming the office of the Chancellor of MUBAS, describing his installation as a significant step in the university’s history.

Kanyama said MUBAS intends to widen access and inclusivity for tertiary education by establishing campuses in Lilongwe, Salima and Mzuzu to contribute to Malawi 2063 development agenda towards the industrialisation drive to national prosperity.

He also congratulated the 2024 class for making it after passing through various challenges including disruption of classes due to Covid-19 pandemic that saw schools in Malawi closing as a preventative measure.

In her remarks, MUBAS Vice Chancellor Associate Professor, Nancy Chitera also congratulated Chakwera for being installed first chancellor of the university and also revealed that the university is currently reviewing it’s curriculum to enhance their programmes.

“This marks the first ever graduation ceremony and having the installation of you as first chancellor of MUBAS. As MUBAS, besides providing education, we also intend to open an industrial park, radio station among others to contribute to the national econom,” she said.

The president awarded 114 students with certificates, diplomas and degrees in various fields which included bachelors of architecture, bachelors of science in architectural studies, and bachelors of accountancy, among others.

MUBAS also shared and presented its strategic plan to President Chakwera who was also honoured by the MUBAS anthem which was sang to announce the university’s vision, core values, characters and ambitions and later a choir sang the anthem while the flag was hoisted for the first time.