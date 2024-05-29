Reggae Vibes To Light Up UMP Festival — Black Missionaries, Born Afrikan to perform

Chileka based reggae music giants Black Missionaries and South Africa based musician cum promoter Born Afrikan have been earmarked to light up the Reggae stage at UMP Festival 2024 – The Evolution from 25 to 28 October at Cape Maclear, Mangochi.

In a statement, Chitoliro Productionz said they are thrilled to bring different music genres for the diverse audience at the festival.

In addition, the organizers said they realise the fact that Reggae music is an integral part in Malawi music culture.

UMP Festival spokesperson Marie Thom said in the statement, “Reggae is very integral in Malawi music culture. In regardless to whatever music is making waves, it’s just the right thing to do. The right ingredient. We have completed the balance.”

Reacting to the news, Anjiru Fumulani of Black Missionaries Band said, “We are super excited and looking forward to having a great performance. We are well prepared and it’s gonna be massive.

“Our fans should expect fire. We encourage them to buy tickets and they should come in large numbers.”

In his remarks, Born Afrikan explained, “I am proud of UMP Festival organizers. It’s an honor to be featured on such a big platform. I have never been booked to perform in Malawi hence this is my first time.

“Born African is also an artist besides being a promoter who has brought many iconic international Reggae dancehall artists to Malawi.

“Whenever I am given a platform is like auditioning for the first time. I give it my all and I always give my best. I encourage people to come in large numbers and let’s get to know each other. Let’s vibe!”

Born Afrikan”s last album “The Journey” featured songs such as “Mama Africa” featuring Morgan Heritage, “Change the world” featuring Turbulence, “What is this” featuring Fantan Mojah, “What you gonna do” featuring Capleton, “Tell me why” featuring Lutan Fyah, “Give thanks & Praise” featuring Luciano.