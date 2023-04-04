Nkhata Bay North constituents laud UTM MP Kanyasko for constructing office block for teachers

UTM Member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay North Chrissie Kanyasyo Kalamula says there is a need to provide learners especially girl child with quality education that can inspire them to pursue their goals and ambition without hindrances, as well as to reach their full potential.

Speaking on Sunday at Nthembo Primary School where she opened office block for teachers built with Constituency Development Fund(CDF) to the tune of K6.5 million, Kanyasyo further said as the society, they have an obligation to prepare learners not just for the challenges of the present, but also for the opportunities of the future.

“The future of every nation is the hands of an educated youth. As parents, we are dared to equip our youths with skills and technological knowledge for a constant changing world. And that government must develop curricula that has to respond to the new environment that we live in, said Kanyasyo who is also UTM Leader in Parliament.

The legislator has also made a call for public-private partnership to ensure that learners are equipped with necessary resources and tools in this advancing world.

Head teacher for the Nthembo Primary School Muleka Khonje hailed their Member of Parliament for the development, saying it will help teachers to have “thorough preparations for class lessons”.

The school has been operating without a teachers office for over 25 years.

Taking her turn, chairperson for Usisya Area Development Committee(ADC) Mary Kuwali described Kanyasyo as a “development conscious servant” as she continues to initiate socio- development projects in the area.

Kanyasyo defeated DPP Member of Parliament, Mganda Chiume in 2019 Parliamentary Polls.