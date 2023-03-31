TIME FOR UNCARING ESTATE OWNERS TO LEAVE – CDEDI

NAMIWA: Our findings are that it is only a handful of estate owners who have responded to effects of the devastating cyclone

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has

noted with regret that most owners of various estates growing cash crops such

as tea in the country have abandoned their poor Malawian workers at a time

they need them most.

Our observation comes against growing debate as to who actually benefits from

the proceeds of the tea, tung, coffee and macadamia industry that has been in

existence for the past 100 years or so?

A recent visit to the tea-growing districts of Thyolo and Mulanje has revealed

that the estate owners are not moved by the plight of their workers who have

been affected by effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which have moved all and

sundry into caring mode.

Our findings are that it is only a handful of estate owners who have responded

to effects of the devastating cyclone by doing something to mitigate the

suffering of their workers.

For instance, in Thyolo, it is only Nchima Estate that has provided relief items to 300 affected families surrounding the estate while Eastern Produce Malawi Limited (EPM) fixed the bridge on Msuwadzi River in Thyolo and, also, contributed K2.5 million towards for relief items to affected people in Mulanje.

What is worrying is that it is only a few players in the industry who are ready

alleviate the suffering of locals when disasters strike, while the rest, most of

whom have been using cheap labour to enrich themselves and their families

abroad for the past 100 years, just sit and watch the locals suffer. Worse still,

doing all this at the expense of the locals, from whom they grabbed land.

It is against this background that CDEDI hereby challenges the estate owners,

especially those affiliated to the Tea Association of Malawi (TAM) to commit to the following:

Voluntarily release idle land to allow for relocation of the landless affected

families in Thyolo, Mulanje and Phalombe districts;

.Improve all roads in their catchment areas to gravel standard and work on

bridges and culverts connecting their estates to the main roads;

water, constructing health facilities and providing bursaries to needy students,

and;

plantations.

CDEDI would like to seize this opportunity to remind authorities, including the

estate owners, that the land the estates are using in Thyolo and Mulanje under

freehold tenure was grabbed from the locals’ forefathers. British colonialists

inflicted pain on the locals in the early 1890s and, to-date, nothing has been

done to heal the same.

Previously, the estates used to provide jobs and markets in time of need but,

today, most of them have either abandoned the core tea-growing business or

those still in the business are using technologies that have replaced labour

demands.

This development has created more idle land on one hand, and

dilapidated structures and destitute ultra-poor locals on the other. It is a

mockery to think that the landless ultra-poor locals can rebuild their lives in

these difficult economic times.

In search of natural justice, CDEDI hereby requests Thyolo and Mulanje

district commissioners to summon estate owners under their jurisdiction to an

all-inclusive stakeholders’ meeting and demand from them commitment to the

aforementioned measures.

Last, but not the least, CDEDI hereby informs the general public that in the

event that the estate owners ignore the aforementioned demands, we will,

beginning May 2023, mobilise communities to work on the affected roads and,

thereafter, mount tollgates.

Alternatively, estate owners not ready to commit to the demands above should

peacefully, and quietly, leave Thyolo and Mulanje districts!.

SYLVESTER NAMIWA

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR