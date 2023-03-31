CYCLONE FREDDY: Chilima asks BT residents to move out of Soche Hill

By Lovemore Khomo

Vice President Saulos Chilima has advised people living around Soche Hills in Blantyre that the place remains a disaster area and no need for people to stay.

Chilima wrote on his official Facebook page after visiting the area on Thursday.

He said, “So, after Mulanje I came straight to Soche Hill in Blantyre where last week I promised the people that I would be back to have a word with families whose houses are in the hilly area. Today, we seem to have been on the same page with you that there is need to abandon these houses and relocate elsewhere,”

After a 2017 warning the Vice President explained that it is an assignment that the City authorities will explore and see how it could be implemented.

He warned, “But as it is, those houses remain a disaster.”

Later in the evening, he went to Kapeni Demonstration School which is being used as a camp to interact with the people and deliver various relief items.

Malawi Vice President has therefore encouraged people to join hands in order to help and reach out to friends in camps.

Chilima encouraged, “Let us recover and help the survivors build back better. Together we shall overcome.”