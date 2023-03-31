Shadra University launches 2023 Scholarship Programme

By Twimepoki Mangani

Lilongwe March 30 Mana: Indians renowned education institution, Shadra University has reaffirmed its commitment in ensuring that 50 students from Malawi acquire global skills and gets closer to achieving MW2063 through the 2023 Scholarship programme in India.

The remarks were made during the launch of the program at Capitol Hill in Lilongwe on Thursday by the Assistant Director at Sharda University Sudhir Kumar Pandey who said the gesture is a follow up on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which was signed between the University and the Ministry of Education in 2019.

Pandey said the scholarships on tuition fees are covers 50 percent, since the University highly subsidizes its fees.

“We are coming in to provide the best of scholarships as well as capacity building and a unique opportunity for the students; we are also offering research opportunities under full and part time model.

“There are 50 available spaces therefore we invite applicants who after successful screening will be offered scholarships under 14 faculties such as Management, Engineering, Law, Computer Science and Medicine among others, we hope to receive as many applications as we did in 2019,” he said.

Pandey said the University based in New Delhi will also enable Malawian students to benefit not only from the culture diversity but also exposure from service and manufacturing hub India offers.

Deputy Director of Higher Education in Malawi, Valentino Zipita observed that the essence of the scholarships is to ensure that the country has a vibrant educational system as well as professionals with global skills.

“We are talking aboutMW2063 where human capacity development is one of the critical pillars and the philosophy of education today is that of internationalization where students are expected to have a feel of what is done elsewhere.

“This is also in line with National Education Sector Investment Plan (NESIP) where one of the critical issues is to increase access to higher education,” Zipita said.

According to Zapita, about 64 students have previously benefited from the Scholarships whose requirements are similar to those used for entry into Malawian tertiary education, which is an MSCE certificate with 6 credits.

He said the window for applications will be open from 30 March until 30 May 2023, adding the MoU also created a development in the pipeline that will see the collaboration between Shadra University and Kamuzu University of Health Sciences to offer programs.

Shadra University is a high-performance college which received an A+ Grade accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council in India (NAAC).