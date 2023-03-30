CYCLONE FREDDY: Kings Foundation Private Schools in ‘reach out and touch’…donates to Cyclone victims

Kings Foundation Private Schools has donated assorted relief items to Cyclone Freddy Survivors at Lunzu in Blantyre.

The relief items which were donated on Wednesday to the victims include salt, clothes, soap and blankets worth millions of kwacha.

In an interview with Malawi Voice after making the donation, the Principal for Kings Foundation Private Schools Don Kasale said the school decided to make the donation as a way of comforting the victims.

Kasale commended Kings Foundation Private School management, students, parents and guardians for contributing funds which was used to purchase the relief items.

He then appealed to other well-wishers and concerned organizations to join hands in assisting Cyclone Freddy victims in the country.

Traditional Authority (TA) Kapeni’s Secretary for Disaster, Austen Njalamano saluted Kings Foundation Private School for the donation describing it as ‘timely’.

According to Njalamano, Cyclone Freddy has affected about 6000 people including women and children in Kapeni’s area.

According to DoDMA, Cyclone Freddy has killed 676 people, with over 1,700 people injured, and 564,239 people displaced as of March 28, 2023.

Currently, there are 577 evacuation camps spread across the country, providing shelter for the displaced population.