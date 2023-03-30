spot_img
spot_img
-0.9 C
New York
Thursday, March 30, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeNational
National

CYCLONE FREDDY: Kings Foundation Private Schools in ‘reach out and touch’…donates to Cyclone victims

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Kings Foundation Private Schools has donated assorted relief items to Cyclone Freddy Survivors at Lunzu in Blantyre.

The relief items which were donated on Wednesday to the victims include salt, clothes, soap and blankets worth millions of kwacha.

In an interview with Malawi Voice after making the donation, the Principal for Kings Foundation Private Schools Don Kasale said the school decided to make the donation as a way of comforting the victims.

Kasale commended Kings Foundation Private School management, students, parents and guardians for contributing funds which was used to purchase the relief items.  

He then appealed to other well-wishers and concerned organizations to join hands in assisting Cyclone Freddy victims in the country.

Traditional Authority (TA) Kapeni’s Secretary for Disaster, Austen Njalamano saluted Kings Foundation Private School for the donation describing it as ‘timely’.

 According to Njalamano, Cyclone Freddy has affected about 6000 people including women and children in Kapeni’s area.

According to DoDMA, Cyclone Freddy has killed 676 people, with over 1,700 people injured, and 564,239 people displaced as of March 28, 2023.

Currently, there are 577 evacuation camps spread across the country, providing shelter for the displaced population.

Previous article
Holy father Pope Francis to spend ‘few days’ in hospital
Next article
Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika needs some rest…
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc