Prophet Mtupa’s prophecy on ‘Flames Vs Egypt’ game fulfilled

Senior Prophet Rodrick Mtupa

A prophecy by Malawi’s highly respected man of God, Senior Prophet Rodrick Mtupa of Holy Palace Cathedral International Ministry, on Malawi National Football team’s ‘poor performance’ has been fulfilled.

The prophecy fulfillment follows Malawi National football teams, the Flames 4 nil defeat to Egypt on Tuesday at Bingu International Stadium in Lilongwe in the Group D stage of the AFCON qualifiers.

During the cross over night of prayers on December 31, 2022 at Comesa Hall in Blantyre, the God’s servant Senior Prophet Mtupa made a Prophecy that Flames will perform badly in ‘AFCON qualifiers’.

In his prophecy, Mtupa said: “It is only netball that will rise this year…Football is not strong to rise in the country, and our national team, the flames will perform miserably in AFCON qualifiers…”

Malawi’s next assignment in the qualifiers is against Guinea at home and away Ethiopia in June 2023.

