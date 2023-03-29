CYCLONE FREDDY: First Lady Monica Chakwera asks Malawians to turn to God

First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera says seeking God’s intervention and favor through prayers is a way to liberate the livelihood of victims of Cyclone Freddy in the country.

She said this during the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Feast of Esther conducted by the Women Leadership of the Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) in conjunction with Feast of Esther Conference on Tuesday in Lilongwe.

In her quest for God’s liberation over the lives of those who suffered in the hands of Cyclone Freddy, The First Lady emphasised on the most needed mercies particularly to those who lost their loved ones and those who are still missing.

She further urged Malawians to normalise visiting various relief camps to sooth the victims from the burden of stress and anxieties that came along with the magnitude of damage these people have endured.

“Our presence in these people’s lives can assure them hope and relieve them from the possibilities of stress or anxieties for the loss or the damage they have endured from the tropical Cyclone Freddy,” said Chakwera.

She also offered a message of gratitude to Pastor Folu Adeboye of Nigeria for visiting Malawi during this 10th anniversary of the Feast of Esther citing that her sermon has helped revive grieving souls and gave hope for brighter days ahead.

In her remarks, former President of Malawi Joyce Banda took advantage of the conference to urge women to avoid serving God with an idle mind but rather engage themselves in various business opportunities so as to become economically independent.

Banda further condemned gospel ministers whose sermons facilitate laziness among people and make them settle in the chains of poverty.

The Feast of Esther prayers was held under the theme “The Whole Gospel for the Whole People.”