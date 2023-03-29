Plan International bails out Cyclone Freddy survivors in Mulanje

By Innocent Chamtulo

Mulanje, Mana; Plan International Malawi on Tuesday launched its distribution of relief items in response to the devastating tropical Cyclone Freddy effects.

The launch took place at Sapitwa Primary School, Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mulanje district.

Country Director for the organisation, Phoebe Kasoga said they are committed to support all cyclone freddy survivors in the district as one way of ensuring that dignity of women, girls and children is preserved.

“Specifically, we are taking care of specific needs of girls, women and children. We are also looking at households with lactating mothers and pregnant mothers. So, we looked into those different dynamics as part of our response,” Kasoga explained.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Madalitso Kazombo who presided over the event commended the organisation for their efforts saying government is doing all it can to assist those who have been affected by the cyclone.

“We are appreciating the support that is being rendered by various organisations in particular Plan International Malawi. In hard-to-reach areas government will make alternative ways in reaching those places until we support all the survivors in the district,” Kazombo said.

Mulanje District Commissioner David Gondwe said the donation by Plan Malawi has come at the right time when many Cyclone survivors are eagerly waiting to be assisted.