Malawians must repent, says Chakwera   

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has urged Malawians to repent of their sins and look up to God, who is rich in mercy and gives hope where there seems to be none.

Chakwera made these remarks today when he attended the Eminent Persons Forum organized by the Evangelical Association of Malawi at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

He said that God will hear and answer Malawians’ prayers, but added that the country must first have God at both personal and national levels.

Speaking earlier, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of Nigeria, shared the Word of God from Mark 4:35-41 and asked people to surrender their lives to God, saying that tomorrow might be too late.

Pastor Adeboye, who prayed for Malawi to be free of problems, said that storms don’t give notice, adding that what matters is to make sure people have Jesus Christ to turn to when crises hit.