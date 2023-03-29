Police recovers stolen MBC gun, suspect arrested in Ndirande

By Chilungamo Missi

Blantyre, March 29, Mana: Police in Ndirande township are keeping in custody Innocent Manasa 22, on suspicion that he stole a gun from Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) security guards.

According to Ndirande Police Public Relations Officer, Kelvin Nyirenda, the incident occurred on March 10, 2023 at around 03:00 Am in Chirimba township.

Nyirenda said Police detectives Unit through an Intelligence driven operation managed to arrest Manasa and also recovered a Bioto Pump Gun and four live ammunitions which the suspect stole from the same MBC guards who were fast asleep.

“During the time of the incident, the suspect revealed that the guards were sleeping and the gun was left at a corner unattended. This enabled the suspect to jump into the compound with ease and managed to steal the said gun plus a cellphone and boots,”said Nyirenda.

He added that when the matter was reported to Ndirande Police Station, the two MBC guards were detained for questioning since they failed to give an account of the missing items.

“Upon being taken to the crime scene, the suspect demonstrated to the Police how he managed to steal the gun without being noticed,” said Nyirenda.

Meanwhile, the suspect will appear in court soon to answer charges that have been leveled against him.

Manasa hails from Namagonya Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo District.