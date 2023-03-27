Illovo hands over pit latrines, bathrooms to Limbe Health Centre

In a bid to complement the government’s efforts in containing the cholera outbreak, Illovo Sugar (Malawi) has handed over pit latrines and bathrooms worth 9.2 million kwacha to Limbe Health Centre in Blantyre.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Monday Company’s Head of corporate affairs, Maureen Kachingwe said access to basic sanitation is one of the most essential necessities for any community to strive for.

“These basic amenities are essential to ensure the patients and hospital staff have a conducive environment to receive and deliver care,” said Kachingwe

Taking her turn, Limbe facility in-charge, Dora Mwafuliwra commended Illovo for the donation describing it as ‘timely’.

In February, Illovo also donated assorted items to the facility to help in containing Cholera outbreak; the items included 51 buckets of chlorine, washing powder, a tent and 30 cartons of soap tablets.

Illovo Sugar (Malawi) plc is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange with 76% of the issued share capital held by the Illovo group and the balance by public and other institutional investors.

The corporate office is based at Limbe with two operations at Nchalo in the south of Malawi and Dwangwa in the mid-central region, producing sugar cane and raw and refined sugar, together with specialty sugars at Nchalo.

Illovo Malawi is the country’s sole sugar producer with more than 70% of total sugar sales sold to domestic consumer and industrial markets, and the balance exported to preferential markets in the EU and the USA, and the surrounding region.