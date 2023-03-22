spot_img
CYCLONE FREDDY: USA to assist survivors with relief items valued at K4.5 billion, to benefit more than 200,000 individuals

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The United States of America (USA) through USAID Malawi will provide assistance valued at approximately $4.3 million (about K4.5 billion) to help Malawi recover from Cyclone Freddy.

USA Embassy in Lilongwe made the announcement through a statement posted on its official Facebook page.  

“We are aiming to provide assistance valued at approximately $4.3 million, to benefit more than 200,000 individuals hit by this disaster, to include food, emergency shelter, hygiene kits, and more. We are committed to helping Malawi recover from the cyclone,” reads the statement

On Wednesday, USA Ambassador David Young handed over relief items from the U.S. Mission that will be airlifted to hard to reach areas in the southern region.

Tropical Cyclone Freddy has killed over 500 people and left many more homeless in the Southern Region.

The storm has affected Blantyre, Nsanje, Chikwawa, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Mwanza, Neno and Zomba districts.

