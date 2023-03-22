Ken Msonda commends Chakwera for ‘Tigwirane Manja’ Cyclone Campaign

By Tiyanjane Nandie Mambucha

Lilongwe March 22, MANA: The Think Tank Executive Director Ken Msonda has commended President Lazarus Chakwera on the Cyclone Freddy Tigwirane Manja Campaign,observing in times of disasters Malawians need such speeches for national unity, peace and encouragement.

Writing on his face book page, Msonda called upon all patriotic and peace loving citizens to ignore, forget and forgive tongue slippages in times like

He said his organisation had noted with sadness that speeches by some political party leaders during Cyclone Freddy survivors’ relief donations have serious slippage of a tongue appealing to them to refrain from such.

‘’To error is human and to forgive is divine’’ saying Tigwirane Manja means let’s hold hands as Malawians during this very sad, heartbreaking and traumatic moments with hope that God above will heal and bless Malawi.

He has advised Malawians not to politicize gestures of helping Cyclone Freddy victims.

Meanwhile, political activist Bon Kalindo, has thanked individuals, churches and organizations for playing a part in coming together as Malawians supporting Cyclone Freddy victims.

Kalindo further advised those that can adopt children to do so as the reports are showing that many have lost parents.

Cyclone Freddy made landfall in mocambique on March 11 and Malawi on 12 March causing severe flooding throughout Southern part of Malawi .