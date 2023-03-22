ONE MALAWI: Chakwera, Nankhumwa preach unity, peace and tolerance in Parliament

BY LOVEMORE KHOMO

CHAKWERA: We need to depoliticise the situation

President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa have emphasized that Malawians need to unite and put their political differences aside in order to effectively support over 1,500, 000 people who have been rendered homeless by the flash flood and windstorms that has been caused by the deadly cyclone Freddy.

In his remarks, President Chakwera said that Malawi’s economic landscape has been heavily damaged and that thousands of Malawians have lost their lives in the process.

He explained the significance of working together and ensure that all survivors of the tropical cyclone Freddy reclaim their rights to good house, economy social status among others.

“The assessment report has shown that cyclone has brought the country to its knees catastrophically because over 1,500 people have been displaced and that over 500 people have lost their lives hence, I beg all Malawians to join hands and work together,” said the Malawian leader.

In his remarks while agreeing with president Chakwera to depoliticise the situation, Nankhumwa earned a rare praise from government benches today for his “sound response and suggestions” on the Cyclone Freddy situation in the country.

NANKHUMWA: We need to set up a specialist fast force to oversee the disaster management

Speaking after Chakwera had delivered his remarks, Nankhumwa suggested that government must come up with a separate body that will oversee funds and the entire disaster management on the grounds.

Nankhumwa said looking at the huge monetary donation that are coming in the country, and the nature of politicians who always “dip their dirty hands in the government wallet” it is imperative for a special team to be set up to “take care of the funds.”

He has therefore suggested that bodies with impeccable repute must be put in place whose Secretariat must be in Blantyre.

Nankhumwa has also asked president Chakwera to incorporate the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) and the office of the Ombudsman to be part of the broader team as they are mandated by law to oversee the human rights abuses in the country.

“Madam Speaker and Mr President, in these camps, we have children, women and the elderly who are prone to be subjected to several human rights abuses by some predators and it is therefore important to include them in the team of experts who will supervise the ongoing cyclone Freddy situation on the short, medium and long term, said Nankhumwa to the delight of the whole whole Chamber including the president.