BetaMW to champion maternal care in relief camps

By Twimpoki Mangani

BetaMW during their outreach programme for relief Lomoni camp photo by BetaMW media

Lilongwe, Mana: In response to the national call made by President Lazarus Chakwera on the need to render assistance to victims of Cyclone Freddy, Better Malawi (BetaMW), a non-governmental organization that seeks to improve the well-being of marginalized communities says it has plans to assist pregnant women in the various camps.

BetaMW recently carried out an outreach programme where they donated 50 bags of 10kg maize flour and 80 blankets to victims of Cyclone Freddy camping at Lomoni in Jali, Zomba district.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Monday BetaMW’s Publicity Secretary, Charles Dokera said the second phase of their outreach programme will consider the conditions of expectant mothers.

“We know the cyclone affected different people including pregnant women therefore we shall look into their sanitation and other cross cutting needs such as Pads and Liners.”

“Our assessment is under way, so by the end of the week, we should have a substantive number of women who need aid,” he said.

Dokera said they singled out Lomoni in Zomba after touring other areas and noted that the camp was in dire need.

“Most donations are going to other areas like Blantyre and parts of lower shire but the extent of the damage here hasn’t received much attention. This camp has 150 people and our donation was only towards 80 families “He said.

“You may be aware that while the cyclone has displaced people, most villages were already struggling with hunger so this has just exacerbated the situation,” Dokera said.

Washington Mwenye: Lets hold hands and help the country

Based in the United States of America, BetaMW’s Executive Director and Founder, Washington Mwenye hailed his team’s efforts in carrying out the patriotic work without corruption or overhead cost.

In her remarks during the distribution of the relief items, MP for Zomba Likangala Abigail Bongwe hailed BetaMW for their timely assistance.

Zomba Likangala Constituency alone without putting into account other Constituencies has more than 50 camps.

In a Presidential update on operation “Tigwirane Manja” on Saturday after visiting Machinga and Zomba which have 109 camps, President Chakwera highlighted efforts being undertaken by government and appealed for additional assistance.

“We have a National Intra Agency Assessment Team on the ground to work with local Councils in establishing the true number of affected people and their needs,” Chakwera said.

In Zomba the Cyclone has killed 12 people, injured 52 and displaced 13,321 people from 2,950 households with 7 others still missing.