Select Financial Services donates MK20 million towards disaster response

By Rachel Gonani

Lilongwe, March 20, Mana: In response to the severe damage on life and property caused by tropical cyclone Freddy in the country’s Southern Region, Select Financial Services, a micro finance institution has made a donation of MK20 million to Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS).

Speaking when he handed over the cheque at MRCS headquarters in Lilongwe, Select Financial Services Chief Executive Officer, Webster Mbekeani said the institution made the donation as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“Initially, we intended to join interventions towards combating the cholera outbreak but while such plans were underway , the country was hit by another disaster whose impact has even been more devastating hence diverting the cause towards assisting those affected by the cyclone,” he said.

Mbekeani then called on more individuals and organisations to come forward with assistance , observing that recovering from the effects of the cyclone will be achieved if all sectors work with a common goal and treat the situation with the sense of urgency it requires.

“ We should all feel duty bound to assist where we can. Our brothers and sisters are in dire need of our help and can not afford to suffer more because of our inefficiencies in execution,” he implored.

Receiving the donation, MRCS Director of Programmes and Development Prisca Chisala commended Select Financial Services for joining hands with many other sectors in the humanitarian cause.

According to Chisala, the cyclone has put the country in a complex situation and government alone is overwhelmed with magnitude of damage following the disaster hence the need for concerted efforts.

“ As Malawi Red Cross we are working hand in hand with government through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) to ensure that all relief assistance reaches the targeted populations.

“The cyclone hit the country while we were battling with the cholera outbreak and striving to recover from the effects of cyclone Anna,” she said.

Chisala further indicated that MRCS started analysing and interpreting weather forecasts as soon as the Department of Meteorological Services announced of the looming cyclone.

“ We tried to prepare in advance to counter possible damage threats posed by the cyclone but unfortunately the damage to life and property is so severe and traumatic. Perhaps if we are to draw lessons from the catastrophe that has befallen us, one would be to invest more in disaster preparedness and disaster risk reduction interventions unlike response activities which are very expensive,” said Chisala.

Meanwhile MRSC says they need over 6 billion Kwacha to boost response to over 32,000 households affected in the southern region of Malawi.

“Our teams are on the ground providing search and rescue activities, camp management activities, mental and psychological support and most importantly restoring family links for survivors, among many other humanitarian efforts,” she indicated.

Earlier, Select Financial Services which has been operating for over ten years assisting civil servants with micro finance services, through its CEO emphasized on the need for accountability in all donations towards the flood victims.

The resolve to be accountable has also repeatedly been made by the State President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, calling on all involved in assisting government to coordinate the humanitarian efforts towards the disaster to produce reports of their work.

The MRCS has since assured Select Financial Institution of continued engagement to see to it that their 20 million Kwacha donation has been accounted for together with other donations that are coming through different avenues.

Currently over 400 people have been confirmed dead, over 300 still missing and thousands displaced in Southern Malawi, by floods resulting from tropical cyclone Freddy which landed in the country slightly over a week ago.