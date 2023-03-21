THUMBS UP: MLS donates to Cyclone Freddy survivors in Mulanje, ask them to live in peace and harmony

NOBLE CAUSE: Mpaka making a symbolic presentation

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has asked Cyclone Freddy survivors across the country to live in peace and harmony to lessen their psychological sufferings while in camps.

MLS president Patrick Mpaka and one of senior members of the society, Sunduzwayo Madise made the call after donating relief packs to survivors currently in camps in Mulanje.

Madise said they opted to donate the items to the most vulnerable survivors who are found in the hard-to-reach areas because most well-wishers have put their focus in urban or semi-urban areas.

Reaching out and touch

“You came here as a unit so we plead with you to remain united until you go back to your respective villages for resettlement. Take heed of camp leaders’ advice to avoid chaos,” said Madise after visiting Mpala Primary School which is accommodating almost 300 displaced families.

On his part, Mpaka commended the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) leadership for the provision of transportation and security to the relief items.

Some of the beneficiaries

MLS members visited and donated the relief items to affected families at Chimwaza, Samson and Mpala Primary School Evacuation Camps in the areas of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mkanda and Mabuka.

The relief starter pack contained maize flour, beans, cooking oil, soya pieces, salt, sugar, black plastic sheets, soap, baby food such as Likuni Phala and Lactogen, sanitary pads, assorted pain killers, water guard buckets, basins, cups, plates, beddings, clothes and shoes.

(Report by Lucky Mkandawire-Nation Online)