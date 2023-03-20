Rumphi registers 569 post-abortion care cases

By Manasse Nyirenda

Kamanga-the situation is worrisome

Rumphi, March 20, Mana: Rumphi District Hospital has registered a total of 569 post care abortion cases of which 451 are among girls and young women under the age of 29.

Speaking in an interview on Saturday at a Youth Open Day at Lubagha Saturday, Rumphi District Hospital Post Abortion Care Deputy Coordinator, Agnes Kamanga said that the hospital registered about 448 cases among the same age group 2021.

“This increase is there due to lack of information sexual and reproductive health services among youths and as a hospital, we intend to be utilizing social gatherings such as open day to engage the youths on such issues,” she said.

She added that the cap on the law on legal pregnancy termination is risking a lot of young women’s lives as most of them use unsafe methods to get rid of unwanted pregnancies and expressed hope that the current Pregnancy Termination Bill if amended will address such anomalies.

Chairperson for District Youth Network Chairperson for Rumphi, Denis Mkandawire said that the network has intensified awareness initiatives on Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) through different platforms including radio.

He then urged youths in the district to join youth groups where they can access information on SRHR including family planning.

Group Village Head Kaputa under Traditional Authority Mwahenga said that there is need to revise the law on abortion as girls and young women are being forced to take on responsibilities they are not ready for.

“Some young girls get impregnated by men who come here for temporal work. Once they wind up their work, the girls are forced to carry the burden alone as these men run away from their responsibilities.

The Pregnancy Termination Bill should take care of all such issues because poor parents are forced to take care of grandchildren after losing their children through unsafe abortion practices,” said Kaputa.

The open day was organized by Family Planning Association of Malawi with the aim of engaging youths on SRHR and sensitizing them on Pregnancy Termination Bill .