Our AIM Foundation’s founder among global awards finalists

By Moses Nyirenda

Mandani (second left)-posing with some locals in Mchinji where her organization is operating.

Lilongwe, March 20, Mana: Founder of Mchinji based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) known as Our AIM Foundation, Nisha Mandani is among the finalists of global awards dubbed ‘2023 Women Changing the World Awards’.

The awards which are presented by one of the global humanitarians, Tererai Trent, celebrate and recognise women achieving outstanding success in areas such as sustainability, humanitarian work and leadership among others.

The awards are also designed to recognise the growing number of women who are leading the way in making the world a better place and inspire other women.

The press statement released by the awards organising committee indicates that Mandani is among the finalists of the awards because of her remarkable humanitarian achievements.

“Nisha Mandani is a philanthropic leader, entrepreneur, educator who tirelessly serves the less fortunate, particularly those living in multi-generational poverty of remote communities.”

“Her organisation has impacted close to 5,000,000 marginalised individuals across the globe; she has gathered hundreds of volunteers who are the driving force in education, health, water & sanitation, hunger prevention and other essential sectors,” leads part of the statement.

It proceeds; “ Nisha’s efforts has made Education, Health Services including Mental Health, Water and Sanitation and Hunger Prevention core missions of the foundation across marginalised communities of USA, Malawi, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Middle Eastern countries.”

In the country, Mandani’s organisation has facilitated the construction of a five-acre solar-powered Holistic Community Centre at Tongozala village in Mchinji district which has a free clinic, pharmacy, learning center and orphanage center just to mention few facilities that serve 126 remote villages. Following many years of successful impact in the lives of Mchinji population the organisation is expanding and putting analog of such community centre in other villages across the country.

The UK Acquisition International awarded the community center with ‘The Most Empowering Remote Community Support Organization 2022 – East Africa’ as part of its Non-profit Awards 2022. Mrs. Mandani is also a recipient of multiple prestigious awards including the 2022 Global Water Awards by the International Water Association.

She is also a recipient of the ‘Golden Choice Award’ and a twice-recipient of Lifetime Achievement Awards from the President of the United States, the Point of Light Award’ from the White House.

In an interview, Mrs. Mandani said that her passion for helping others started in her own home and expanded to other neighborhoods, cities and other countries.

She further expressed her excitement for being part of 2023 Women Changing the World Awards finalists, saying that it is an encouragement towards her work of helping creating the world where all communities have their basic needs met and have access to the resources, training, and infrastructure necessary to improve their quality of life.

Winners of the award will be announced at a glamorous event in London, United Kingdom on April 18, 2023.