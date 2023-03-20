spot_img
CYCLONE FEDDY: Norway Pumps in MK2billion humanitarian assistance

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Bjorg Sandkjaer State Secretary for Norway and Tembo after the handover

The government of Norway has pumped in 2 billion kwacha for humanitarian assistance to the people who have been affected by cyclone Freddy.

Speaking to MIJ Online, Bjorg Sandkjaer State Secretary for Norway said they thought of giving the donation as a manifestation of good bilateral ties between the two countries.

According to Sandkjaer, Norway is deeply concerned with the effect of cyclone Freddy hence the commitment to support the country in various affected sectors.

In receiving the donation, Nancy Tembo Minister of Foreign Affairs hailed the gesture saying the it will go a long way in assisting the affected people. MIJ

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

