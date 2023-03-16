Prophet Bushiri Empowers Youth in Business, Academic Excellence

By Twimepoki Mangani

Prophet Bushiri The Young people in church should be visionary-Photo by ECG media

Lilongwe, Mana: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has reaffirmed his commitment in assisting the Youth in business empowerment and access to academics by setting up a loans programme and access to academic bursaries from the Shepherd Bushiri foundation.

Prophet Bushiri made the remarks recently in Lilongwe at the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church: The Jesus Nation, at Golden Peacock Complex during a Youth Magnet Programme called Business Expo.

Through the Shepherd Bushiri foundation programme a loan of sixty million Malawi kwacha has been given and the Youth in ECG church will now have easier access to academic bursaries and be empowered in business.

During ministration Prophet Bushiri read from Luke 19 verse 18, on the Master who gave his three servants money and taught on the importance of investing and multiplying resources.

“If there is a place where business must be done it is in the church, the young people in church should be visionary,” he said.

Bushiri the founder of ECG has established a Committee from the church that will be a driving force for the loans programme and issuance of student’s bursaries.

“I have put up a Committee that will help the youth with different trainings and I understand we have people in our church who are visionary about school but maybe struggling to pay fees, those will meet the Committee for assistance as well,” he said.

Spokesperson for the Business Committee, Henry Chitsulo said they are geared to ensure the youths receive knowledge from relevant experts.

“The Loans programme has started immediately, the youths are presenting their proposals, and people with businesses have availed themselves.” Chitsulo said.

Ephraim Nyondo (far right) presents a cheque to the Business Committee Photo by ECG

Chitsulo further said the programme is open to everyone though ECG members are a priority and emphasized their purpose of preaching Christ apart from teaching business alone.

Several Youths showcased their business catalogs during the recent business expo among them Jean Banda of Jean Boutique shop who is now hopeful that her business will blossom.

Third year student at LUANAR, Gracious Medi who offers training to farmers said the loan will help him reach more farmers while Peter Malenga who owns an ICT company called MMICT said the programme is not about the money alone but acquisition of knowledge and networks.

The loans will benefit registered small scale businesses owners, people with ideas and groups with contracts with noticeable companies by creating a joint account with them and providing funds.

A thirty million kwacha cheque was presented by Prophet Bushiri to pilot the program that will assist the Youth who presented their business proposals.