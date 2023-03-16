Lucius Banda to grace `back to school` music concert Saturday

By Hanleck Mkumba

Mangochi, March 16: Well-known musician Lucius Banda will this Saturday perform at Mangochi Stadium at a `Back to School` fundraising show which is aimed at helping teen mothers to enroll back to school in the district.

One of the organisers who is also the Executive Director of the youth led organization, Mobile Youth Network, Shaban Alick Sinoya said they organised the music fundraising show to raise funds meant to encourage teen mothers in both primary and secondary school who dropped out due to early pregnancies to continue with their studies.

“The music show is aimed at mobilizing funds to support teen mothers who dropped out of school and will provide them text books and school fees so that they go back to school to continue with their education from where they stopped,” said Sinoya

He therefore urged people in Mangochi and surrounding districts to patronize the event in large numbers saying their support will be highly appreciated as it will lessen their financial hiccups in reaching out to school drop outs with education support.

Sinoya said the six hours music show will start at 12 o’clock in the afternoon and patrons will buy a ticket at K2, 000 in advance and K3, 000 at the gate,

Lucius Banda also known as soldier in the music circles confirmed in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) that everything is set for Mangochi Stadium show and assured his fans they should expect a good show.

“This event is very impactful in a way that it will help to encourage teen mothers to go back to school so I am coming and I’m well prepared for the show and people should come and enjoy good music,” said Soldier Lucius Banda

He added that in the morning hours of Saturday he will be the guest speaker at the launch of the `Back to School` campaign which is scheduled to take place at Mangochi Municipal Council hall.

Apart from Soldier Lucius Banda there will also be other performances such as Atoht Manje, Mellz, L Khalie and Mangochi based popular artist Bandera.