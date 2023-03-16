Cyclone Freddy ‘Saves’ Chakwera

kALINDO (lEFT): So, looking at the current situation, we think it would not be wise to proceed

A grouping of concerned citizens has cancelled Anti-president Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance mass demonstration which was slated for Monday, the 20th of March.

Leader for the grouping, Bon Kalindo confirmed the development on Wednesday after donating MK500, 000 to Cyclone Freddy survivors at Living Waters Church Camp in Blantyre.

The outspoken Kalindo said the mass protest has been cancelled due to Cyclone Freddy which has affected thousands of people in the southern region and surrounding districts.

“So, looking at the current situation, we think it would not be wise to proceed with our demonstrations. So we will announce new dates when everything stabilizes,” said Kalindo

The mass protest which will be held in the near future, according to Kalindo, aims at forcing President Dr. Chakwera and his Tonse administration to ‘pack and go’ for failing Malawians.

In one of their recent petitions, concerned citizens cited the high cost of living and Affordable Input Program (AIP) mess as some of the reasons why Chakwera and his team must step down.

“We want the President to resign because he has failed to govern the country. There are many challenges Malawians are facing, for example, the rising cost of living.

But the President seems not to show much interest in addressing such challenges,” Kalindo was quoted telling of protests recently in Mulanje.

The grouping also asked Malawi’s donors such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to freeze aid due to alleged rampant corruption in the top echelons of the public service.