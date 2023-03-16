Kabambe Sounds SOS for Phalombe Cyclone Victims

Kabambe (Second from right) making a symbolic donation of maize floor

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Presidential Aspirant Dr. Dalitso Kabambe has encouraged those involved in humanitarian efforts from both the public and private sectors to reach out to the hard to reach areas where the damage caused by cyclone Freddy is enormous.

He was speaking at Thom Trading center, in Chiringa, Phalombe district where people in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Nazombe have been displaced following the cyclone which has affected most parts of the Southern Region.

Kabambe (front) in Phalombe visiting floods affected households

Kabambe, who has managed to raise over K18 million for the relief initiative, says he is touched by the catastrophic and overwhelming impact of cyclone Freddy in the district.

“There is need for government and other agencies to pay attention to people in the rural areas where support is becoming difficult to reach due to the roads that are impassable,” said Kabambe

Member of Parliament for Phalombe East, Robert Mwina has commended Kabambe’s efforts in assisting affected areas.

Mwina then went on calling upon to all stakeholders that are coordinating the relief efforts to assist people of his area where about twelve bridges have been destroyed.

The area has recorded 50 deaths while hundred others are missing, and about 20 thousand people have been displaced.