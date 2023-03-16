Malawi Hip Hop Star Tay Grin to perform at Whisky A Go Go in USA

Malawi’s hip-hop superstar Tay Grin is expected to perform at Whisky A Go Go in United States of America (USA) on Thursday, April 20.

Tay Grin’s Agency Representation, Karen Osborn, has confirmed the development in a statement saying there is an agreement between Tay Grin and Whisky A Go Go on the show.

In a separate interview with TIMES 360 Grin said: “It is my desire to fly to America with my entire team, my traditional dancers and drummers because I want to go to America to showcase our beautiful Malawian culture and music,”

The celebrated rapper Grin also known as Nyau King will perform alongside RBL Posse, Adrian Junior, Dylan Garcia, and more. Whisky a Go Go is a historic nightclub in West Hollywood, California, USA. The club has been the host for musicians and bands.

The multi-award winner Grin born as Limbani Kalilani came on the scene over a decade ago; he introduced himself as a Business in hit-song “Ndabwera”.

Grin’s music has seen him establish a fan base not only in Malawi, but right across the continent.

The multi-talented artist has also won numerous local awards like the Nyasa Music awards and the Urban Music People (UMP Awards) in categories such as best live act, best video and best Male artist.

In 2014, Grin won a Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television and Arts (BEFFTA) award for Best International African Act.

In 2016, he won the BEFFTA Star Award in the music category. He has performed at the annual Lake of Stars Music Festival.

He also won the 2016 WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards Best Traditional Video award,] with the Video Chipapapa featuring 2baba.

In 2018, he won the UMP Fashion awards for Most Fashionable Celebrity.