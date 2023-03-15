Where is AU, SADC and above all else where are African countries?

BY PETER MAKOSSAH

In all this Cyclone Freddy crisis, where is the African Union, where is SADC and above all else where are African countries?

Malawians are dying, displaced, starving and suffering the consequences alone and Africa is just watching. They haven’t sent any rescue teams, food items, clothing and medications among other needed stuffs.

Malawian private citizens, home and away, are selflessly mobilising resources for the people and yet there are still many private sector organisations who are standing aside with hands akimbo watching the people suffer and yet they make millions off these people.

Britain, the US, the EU and other development partners are still on top of the game in rendering economic and moral support.

Get out of those useless African memberships and stick with those that turn up for us when we are in dire straits.

To hell with the toxic African groups.

Malawi will rise again.