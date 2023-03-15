spot_img
Former Malawi Leader Peter Mutharika cheers Cyclone Survivors, donates food stuff

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Blessed is the hand that giveth…Mutharika making the donation

Former President Peter Mutharika today visited flood survivors in some camps in Blantyre to give moral and humanitarian support to survivors of the Cyclone.

Among others, Mutharika cheered and presented food and other basic necessities to the survivors at Matope primary school in Ndirande Township.

Later on, Mutharika also provided relief others at Good Samaritan camp in Mpemba township, another of the locations sheltering survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

has been at Matope Primary School in Ndirande Township, one of the locations affected by Cyclone Freddy.

Where is AU, SADC and above all else where are African countries?
POPE FRANCIS OF THE CATHOLIC CHURCH MAKES APPEAL FOR CYCLONE-HIT MALAWI
