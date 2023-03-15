POPE FRANCIS OF THE CATHOLIC CHURCH MAKES APPEAL FOR CYCLONE-HIT MALAWI

Pope Francis of the Roman Catholic Church has made an appeal to the globe world to lend support to the cyclone-battered Malawi, where hundreds of people have been killed, countless more injured, and thousands displaced

Pope Francis prays to the the Lord to support the families and communities most tried by this calamity.

“I’m very close to the people of Malawi hit in recent days by a very strong cyclone. I pray for the dead, injured and displaced. May the Lord support the families and the communities hardest hit by this calamity,”

Source-Vatican News