TNM donates K20million relief items to flood victims

Gowera presenting the dummy cheque to Washoni

Blantyre March 14, 2023—Malawis pioneer mobile network and ICT services provider TNM Plc, has donated K20 million relief items to Malawi Red Cross Society to assist with relief efforts for victims of the Tropical Cyclone Freddy that have wreaked havoc in the country.

Tropical Cyclone Freddy has affected the southern part of Malawi causing deaths, injuries, and property loss for survivors.

Speaking during the handover ceremony TNMs Acting Chief Executive Officer, Lloyd Gowera said the donation underscores TNMs commitment to respond to the disaster and ease the pain and suffering of the affected communities.

“Following the occurrences of Tropical Cyclone Freddy we have witnessed devastating conditions of the victims in the affected areas. As a truly Malawian company, we felt obliged to play our part in contributing to the relief efforts and improve their rehabilitation,” said Gowera.

According to TNM, the donation which is comprised of food items (Maize flour, Soya Pieces, Salt, Sugar, Cooking Oil), Blankets and Buckets will alleviate some of the challenges in camps.

“We are looking forward to fast recovery of the victims as such we have come with necessities in our quest to alleviate their immediate challenges. This reaffirms our commitment to share our network in both good and bad times as we always say always with you,” he said.

Gowera said TNM decided to channel the funds through Red Cross because of the charity’s vast experience in managing resources meant for disasters including the previous working relationship that started in 2015.

“TNM decided to channel the funds through Malawi Red Cross Society as they are working directly on the ground where the impact is. The Red Cross is one of the worlds largest humanitarian organisations. TNM Plc is confident that our contribution will be put to good use as has been the case in the recent past when we worked with them to respond to similar disasters before, he added.

The Acting CEO also expressed TNMs heartfelt condolences to families who had lost their loved one in the recent disasters, and wished those injured quick recovery and those displaced a quick rehabilitation.

TNM as a Malawian company is greatly touched by the disaster and the plight of the victims. We mourn with the bereaved families and pledge to continue collaborating with agencies like Malawi Red Cross in our response,” added the Acting CEO.

Malawi Red Cross Society Communications and Resource Mobilisation Specialist Felix Washoni appealed for more support to help in the ongoing rescue mission.

Right now, we are at a very critical phase of our operations which requires urgency and holistic approach. This is a Search and Rescue phase whereby we would like to identify survivors and enhance their rehabilitation, said Washoni.

Washoni expressed gratitude to TNM for the kind gesture and hailed the cordial relationship the two organisations have for the past nine year.

“Let me thank TNM for the timely donation towards the flood victims in the country this will go a long way. Since 2015 TNM has always been with us in times of our great needs. In addition, the company has made the donation after visiting the camps and appreciate the situation on the ground,” he said.

According to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) in the Ministry of Homeland Security, the death toll from the Tropical Cyclone Freddy has reached more than 190 as of Tuesday and assessments are still going on.