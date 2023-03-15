spot_img
Msaka Cheers Freddy Victims in Limbuli

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Machinga Likwenu Member of Parliament Bright Msaka today visited Mulanje Limbuli where he cheered the victims of Cyclone Freddy.

Limbuli is one of the areas in Mulanje district that has been hit hard by Cyclone Freddy, displacing and rendering many families homeless.

Msaka’s gesture comes at a time when Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Peter Mutharika has called on his party MPs to individually reach out to those affected by the cyclone.

Msaka has since donated 300 25kg bags of maize flour, 200 plastic buckets, 400 plates, 200 cups, 4 bags of rice and 8 bundles of Soya pieces.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

