spot_img
spot_img
1 C
New York
Thursday, March 16, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestWorld

CYCLONE FREDDY: Nyusi announces immediate allocation of £2.8m for reconstruction of Mozambique

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has announced the immediate allocation of close to $3.4m (£2.8m) for reconstruction in the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy.

The cyclone made landfall over the weekend for the second time in a month. Mozambique has received more than a year’s worth of rainfall in the past four weeks.

At least 53 people have died while hundreds of thousands are at risk of a humanitarian crisis, according to local agencies.

President Nyusi said the amount would be spent on rebuilding schools and destroyed infrastructure, but acknowledged it was little.

The government has reduced docking charges for ships carrying emergency products meant for the affected communities.

The president also extended the terms of a commission mandated to work on national recovery after extreme weather conditions.

Nyusi on Wednesday visited the areas severely affected by the cyclone in the country’s central province of Zambezia.

-BBC-

Previous article
Where is our mother, the mother of Nation?
Next article
Mutharika calls for review of action plan on disasters to improve preparedness
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc