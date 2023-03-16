CYCLONE FREDDY: Nyusi announces immediate allocation of £2.8m for reconstruction of Mozambique

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has announced the immediate allocation of close to $3.4m (£2.8m) for reconstruction in the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy.

The cyclone made landfall over the weekend for the second time in a month. Mozambique has received more than a year’s worth of rainfall in the past four weeks.

At least 53 people have died while hundreds of thousands are at risk of a humanitarian crisis, according to local agencies.

President Nyusi said the amount would be spent on rebuilding schools and destroyed infrastructure, but acknowledged it was little.

The government has reduced docking charges for ships carrying emergency products meant for the affected communities.

The president also extended the terms of a commission mandated to work on national recovery after extreme weather conditions.

Nyusi on Wednesday visited the areas severely affected by the cyclone in the country’s central province of Zambezia.

-BBC-