Mutharika calls for review of action plan on disasters to improve preparedness

Former president Peter Mutharika has called for a review of an action plan on disasters in a bid to improve preparedness.

Mutharika made the remarks during his visit to Cyclone Freddy survivors in Ndirande at Green Corner to render his support.

The former president, who is also the DPP President appeals for unity in supporting those affected by the devastating cyclone.

He condemned the practice of politicising disasters, saying it will affect the process of providing support to the needy in the evacuation camps.

He then donated maize flour and other necessities to people living in evacuation facilities and further pledged more support for displaced households.

He says the Malata/Cement subsidy program which was one of his initiatives during his regime, would have helped rebuild lives of those affected by the disaster. (CFM

