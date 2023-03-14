FCB donates MK100 Million to Cyclone Freddy Survivors

First Capital Bank has donated MK100 million to Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) to assist survivors of Cyclone Freddy.

Speaking during cheque presentation ceremony in Blantyre Chief Executive Officer for FCB, Spiro Georgopoulos said Cyclone Freddy has caused ‘damage and terror’ to people in the southern region.

“The situation on the ground is critical and we feel a duty and obligation to step in and bring some respite to those affected by the devastating effects of the Cyclone,” said Georgopoulos

He further said: “Loss of lives, and damaged property and livelihoods will continue to linger and be long after the Cyclone has passed. As such, the bank has decided to donate MK100 million to people affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy.”

According to Georgopoulos, the bank will continue to support affected communities in the aftermath of this devastation.

In his remarks, National treasurer for MRSC Stuart Limula commened FCB for the donation, describing it as ‘timely’.

He said MRCS will use the money to buy basics for people in camps.

As of Tuesday, according to a statement from Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), 190 people lost their lives due to effects of Cyclone Freddy.