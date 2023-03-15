spot_img
CYCLONE FREDDY HITS MALAWI HARD: Death toll rises to 225, as 88 312 people displaced

A latest statement from the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) indicates that death toll following disasters induced by Tropical Cyclone Freddy has increased to 225.

The statement further says 707 people have been injured, a rise from the last reported figure of 584, while 41 people (a rise from 37) are still missing.

A total of 19 676 households have been displaced , translating to approximately 88 312 people, while 172 camps have been set up across 10 districts in the Southern Region.

Reads part of the statement: “Meanwhile, the department, humanitarian partners and councils continue to facilitate the provision of relief assistance to affected and displacedhouseholds, with search and rescue operations led by the Malawi Defence Force, the Malawi Police Service, the Department of Marine, the Malawi Red

Cross Society and communities; underway.” (Nation Online

