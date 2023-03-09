spot_img
Thursday, March 9, 2023
MALAWI TO BENEFIT THROUGH BILATERAL AGREEMENTS 

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

BY Lisa Kadango Malango- Doha Qatar 

Doha, March 9, MANA:President Lazarus Chakwera  on Wednesday, held discussions with Qatar Deputy Prime Minister  who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Bin Adulrahman Al Thani in Doha Qatar on the sidelines of the Fifth Least Developed Countries 5.

According to Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu the discussions  emphasised on the need to  explore trade, job opportunities and education partnerships that will benefit  the two nations.

Kunkuyu said the discussions focused on the importance of strengthening the partnership between the two nations and the need to collaborate and coordinate on possible trade partnerships especially on Exporting Agricultural products to Qatar.

Kunkuyu added that  the Malawi President appealed to Qatar government to consider opening up  possible markets as well as opportunities for the youths to come to Qatar and get expertise in various fields through tertiary education.

” The government of Qatar offers opportunities to various countries to come and access quality education. Job opportunities as well as exporting goods, the President appealed to the Deputy Prime Minister to consider Malawian youths,” explained Kunkuyu.

Kunkuyu said the Deputy Prime Minister  of Qatar Al Thani assured the president that soon the government of Qatar will be sending a team to Malawi to explore ways on how best they can create a smooth channel  for Malawians to come to Qatar and access job opportunities.

He also added that  the two,  agreed on exploring markets for Malawi to be exporting Agricultural products as one way of improving Malawi’s economy. 

Later the President had an interface meeting with the UN special representative to the Secretary General for Disaster Risk Reduction Mami Mizutori where they discussed issues on how the organisation can support Malawi in times  of  disasters and how  best the support can easily reach out to the rural masses.

In an interview Mizutori said  Malawi needs assistance  from the UN systems for the risk reduction programme for the people affected with the effects of disasters. 

She said that there is need for building resilient support to assist disaster prone areas  saying women and children suffer more hence the need for  immediate support .

The President is in Qatar Doha attending the Fifth UN Least Developed Countries conference.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

