All set for DPP Blue Night this Saturday in Blantyre: Mlaka, Dan Lu, Gibo Pearson to perform

All roads in Southern Region will on Saturday night lead to Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre where the former governing mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is hosting a fundraising event dubbed ‘Blue Night’

According to a poster advertising the event, former President of Malawi and DPP’s leader Professor Peter Mutharika will preside over the fundraiser as the Guest of Honour alongside other DPP officials and sympathizers.

The fundraiser will be spiced with live music performances by Mlaka ‘Vinyo Wantha’ Maliro, the Izathera Ma Penalty Star Gibbo Pearson and Dan Lufani of Lozani Zanu fame.

Initially, the much touted Blue Night was slated for February 15 at College of Medicine (COM) Sports Complex Hall in the commercial city of Blantyre but some government officials allegedly stopped COM from hosting the event.

DPP, a political party in Malawi, was formed in February 2005 by Malawian President Bingu wa Mutharika after a dispute with the United Democratic Front (UDF), which was led by his predecessor, Bakili Muluzi.