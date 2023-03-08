LCC, Stakeholders to strengthen partnership

By Ireen Kayira, Contributor

Lilongwe City Council (LCC) is on a drive to strengthen partnership with its stakeholders through the Lilongwe city summit to be held on 15 May.

LCC Mayor Richard Banda said this in Lilongwe during a presser ahead of Lilongwe City Summit to be held under the theme “my City My Responsibility Together Building the City We Want”.

One of the priority areas of the summit is infrastructural development. Under this one of the issues that will be highlighted will be the issue of the automated parking system which will be effective in June and we want to work with our stakeholders and partners on this.

“We believe that we cannot continue with lateral car parking spaces, we should be starting going vertical and that would require partners so that we go through the approach and come up with development,” he said.

He said as city they have already started doing these things which and will be shared during the city summit,

“This issue of the automated car parking system which we are in the process of introducing in the city will be shared because it is part of the infrastructure development priority area.

“This is the area that we also want the members of the media to help because it will require mind-set change and understanding on the part of the people that we serve,” he said, adding that the development will help to solve issues of car parking in the city centre.

He added that the city summit will help to discuss with partners on what sort of structures the city can have, and how they can partner with each other to develop those.

The objective of the summit which will take place on March 15 is to discuss and share ideas on how the status of the city can be improved and also map the way forward on various changes and transformation to the city.

The summit is in line with the Malawi Vision 2063 of an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant nation and it has been budgeted at K40 Million Kwacha.