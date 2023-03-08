spot_img
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
MWAMUNA AZIMVA KUTENTHA: Warm Heart Herbs to storm Lilongwe with Gondolosi, Chiswa B , Chipika

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Warm Heart Herbs, Malawi’s number one trusted source of herbs, will this coming Friday storm Lilongwe with Power Herbs.

Company’s Director, Joseph Kunjirima confirmed the development in an exclusive interview with the publication on Wednesday.

He said: “We will be selling power herbs in Lilongwe this Friday on March 10. This is an opportunity for people from the district to buy our herbal products at a reasonable price.”

He said among others Power Herbs are useful in bedtime as it boosts sexual desire (Libido) and cures High Blood pressure.

According to Kunjirima, the products include; Mthubulo, Chiswa B, Mauka Cure, Manhood Enlarger (Chipika), Tseketseke, Thubulo and Gondolosi.

Warm Heart Herbs, which is one of the fastest growing and leading herbal companies in the country, started operating in 2013.

