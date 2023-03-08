spot_img
MARANATHA PRIVATE ACADEMY DOES IT AGAIN…shines in Maths–English Competition

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

One of the country’s leading academic institution, Maranatha Private Academy has emerged the overall best in the 2022/2023 national Maths –English Competition organized by Medi-Chanco.

According to the organizers of the competition, Maranatha girl’s student Esther Chavula and Maranatha boys Student Saviour Nyirenda emerged as overall top two students in the competition.

Competition’s Chairperson ,Flywell Banda , said the top students will be awarded monetary awards in three categories :Top five Student’s  in English language ,top five students in mathematics and overall best 10 students in mathematics and English language .

According  to Banda a total of K 1, 995, 000- Will be disbursed in the awards.

Some of the schools that participated in the competition include Kamuzu Academy, Bwaila Secondary School, and Bambino High School.

Commenting on the good news, Managing Director for Maranatha Private Academy Ernest Kaonga said his institution believes in instilling discipline in the students so that they achieve academy excellence.

“The school continues to get better results in competitions like this one because we have dedicated teachers as well as ensuring a conducive learning environment for our students .we emphasize on quality education,” he said

For the past years authorities from Maranatha Private  Academy has been awarding best performing students  from private and public  schools as a motivation for them to work hard in their studies.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

