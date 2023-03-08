spot_img
Southern areas to receive heavy rainfall from Friday

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Mercy Nsaliwa

Blantyre , March  7, Mana: Department  of Climate Change  and Meteorological Service ( DCCMS)  has issued warning that some  areas in the southern  region  will receive heavy rainfall as  influenced by Cyclone Freddy  from  Friday this week .

Speaking with Malawi News Agency on Tuesday, Director for the  department Lucy  Mtilatira said the heavy rainfall may cause  floods in  the lakeshore areas , lower shire and other high flooded areas in the southern region.

“Though Cyclone Freddy does not pose direct threat to the country, it is indirectly influencing Congo air mass which is strengthening rain belt of the country and causing heavy rainfall.

“There is high chance that the cyclone will move towards the southern parts of the country and in the process enhance rainfall activities in the region,” he said.

 Mtilatira added that it essential to avoid crossing flooded rivers and streams to avoid drowning

 Meanwhile the statement that Department of Climate Change and Meteological Service released on Tuesday said the Cyclone had turned towards west and is later expected to take the northwesterly trajectory moving at the spread of seven kilometre per hour heading  towards Mozambique .

“The projections maintain a very high chance that Freddy will return and make second landfall over Mozambique by Friday and move towards the southern part of the country, the exact landing position is not certain but is likely to be between Beira and Nampula,”reads the statement.

The statement further stated that it is important for people to strengthen their buildings and structures and   unblock waterways and drainages.

