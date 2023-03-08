Madise laments Mzuzu Stadium’s poor state

By George Mponda

Mzuzu, March 7, Mana: Board Chairperson of the Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) chairperson Sunduzwayo Madise has lamented the poor state of Mzuzu Stadium saying it is unfit for athletes.

Madise who was speaking recently, at the end of the Mzuzu City Half Marathon said there is need to improve the country’s Sports facilities to boost performance of Malawian athletes.

“This stadium is in poor state. There is no running water in dressing rooms, even the grass that was planted on the playing field is not fit for football games. These factors cannot help our athletes perform well,”he said.

He said it is sad that facilities such Mzuzu Stadium are not taken care of and has since promised to engage Mzuzu City Council (MCC) to renovate the stadium.

In a separate interview, Minister of Youth and Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire said that at the moment, government does not have resources to be used for repairing stadiums.

“At the moment we are looking into the construction of stadiums for Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and FCB Nyasa Bullets and Mzuzu Youth Centre, “he said.

Public Relations Officer for Mzuzu city council, MacDonald Gondwe said that MCC took the sentiments with a positive mind.

“We will look into the issues that have been highlighted by MNCS to ensure that the stadium meets the recommended standards.

We will further engage the MNCS for additional views and map the way forward,” he said.

The 15,000 capacity sporting facility was built in 1970.