Blantyre SDA organises revival week ahead of 100 years celebration

Malawians have been urged to take part in proclaiming the word of God and pray for God’s intervention in addressing challenges facing the country.

The plea comes as the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Blantyre will this year Celebrate 100 years since the arrival of God’s Advent Message through Chiwembe SDA Church in September 1923.

The Vice-chairman of the Organizing Committee, Mavuto Wiseman Bello, said that ahead of the celebrations in September. The Church through its Organizing Committee has organised a revival week from 4th March 2023 ending with a big Sabbath at COMESA Hall in Blantyre on 11th March 2023

He said the aim of the revival week is for members of the church and all Malawians to fellowship together, and to preach the Gospel.

Bello added that the revival week will be held under the theme, “BLANTYRE, MALAWI DZUKA, YESU AKUBWERANSO POSACHEDWA”.

“Among other things, we have organized special sermons through Bible sharing by the President of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Malawi Pastor Tony Nyirenda and others like Pastor Shadrach Zoya as well as Dr. Ernest Kaonga.

“We are hopeful and believe that many people will come at COMESA Hall because it is very central in Blantyre along the Chipembere Highway and easy to spot without getting lost. For other motorist, we have plenty parking space there, and public transport is easier to get by.” Said Bello



According to Bello, the Advent Message arrived In Blantyre and was first received at Chiwembe SDA church in September 1923 where people got baptized and opened a prayer house