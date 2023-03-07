WE WILL RESPOND TO ISSUES CDEDI HAS RAISED-ACB

By Racheal Julaye

Anti-Corruption Bureau-ACB has confirmed receiving a letter from the Center for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives- CDEDI demanding an explanation from its alleged silence on suspended State House Chief of Staff, Prince Kapondamgaga, who is implicated in corruption scandals related to businessman and corruption suspect, Zuneth Sattar.

In the letter, CDEDI Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa further seeks the bureau’s clarification on the purported warrant of arrest for the former Director of Public Prosecutions, Steven Kayuni that went viral on social media platforms.

But the bureau only refuted the purported warrant of arrest for the Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba that was rife the same period. So, CDEDI wants the bureau to explain if Kayuni’s warrant of arrest was genuine and reasons for any withdrawal of the same.

“The Bureau has received the letter and will officially respond to CDEDI on the issues that have been raised in the letter,” says ACB spokesperson, Egrita Ndala in a brief written response.

An ACB investigation report implicated 84 people including Vice President, Dr. Saulos Chilima, former Inspector General of Police, George Kainja and Kapondamgaga, among others.

It arrested Chilima and Kainja but it is yet to summon or arrest Kapondamgaga on connection to the same. (The Radar