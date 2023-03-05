BY BASHIR AL BASHIR

In the thick of the “war” the pioneers (Chipembere, Chirwa, Mumba etc) of NAP saw little chances of unseating the British Federation if they do not energise the leadership. At this moment, a strong, intelligent, charismatic leader was identified, Kamuzu led MCP to victory. This, was the first time to have an imported leader, Hastings Kamuzu Banda

When third term failed, and, amongst those who inspired for presidency did not inspire confidence of a win, Muluzi imported president of United Party, Bingu Wa Muthalika, to lead UDF. Bingu won the elections as UDF president under sponsorship of UDF. If Malawi has had successful and visionary leadership, ironically, it is these two leaders (Bingu and Kamuzu) who were picked to lead already established parties. You may think, as I would, “imported” leaders have never disappointed in delivery of services as compared to the in-house aspiring leaders in as far as Malawian politics is concerned.

As they say, history is a circle, there is nothing new under the sun, DPP lacks a strong intelligent charismatic leader. Equally, Chakwera has proved to be a failure beyond reasonable doubt to lead the party to victory in 2025. In our era, the only leader who is strong, visionary, charismatic and energetic is SKC. He inspires confidence to his followers. He is bigger than any political figure in Malawi. Like I said, winning an election, and unseating an incumbent president needs a strong personality above a political party.

However, this time, we may not import SKC to any political party, rather the political parties will be imported to SKC either as parties or individuals. Nothing will happen outside this framework. It is time. Fate, you may call it. It is another era, time has come, those in the know accept SKC will win because he has people rallying behind him from both MCP and DPP. It was Kamuzu, then Bingu, now Chilima. That order.

Sealed. I Bashir Al Bashir presents to you the ordained incoming President of Malawi Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima. Accept him and move on.