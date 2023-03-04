Nankhumwa lauds SDA Church contribution to Malawi’s development at SDA Women’s Day

GUEST OF HONOUR NANKHUMWA SPEAKING AT THE EVENT

Malawi’s Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa has hailed the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Malawi for its various incredible contributions towards Malawi’s socio-economic development.

He cited SDA institutions such as hospitals, schools, media among others, that have significantly helped in the upliftment of people’s lives in Malawi.

Nankhumwa was speaking on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Balaka Stadium where he was invited as the Guest of Honour at the South Malawi Conference women’s Day event, which is observed globally by the Seventh Day Church.

Part of the congregation

In his remarks towards the closing of the event, Nankhumwa hailed the Christian’s contributions in general and that of the Seventh Day Church in particular for their various development projects that they have selflessly initiated in all corners of the country. He said such projects mostly target the most vulnerable and the ultra poor in the society.

Nankhumwa, a devout Adventist himself, contributed K1 million and 100 blankets to the SDA women’s movement in the South as part of supporting their ministry.

President of SDA South Malawi Conference, Pastor Wyson Thomas, expressed gratitude to Honourable Nankhumwa for his generosity where he always assists the Church and its faithful whenever he has been asked to do so.

Other high-profile guests at the event included the Executive Secretary for the South Malawi Conference, Pastor Smart Chimwaza, Balaka District Pastor Masauko Samudeni, the Balaka District Commissioner, Darwin Mngoli, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) District Governor, Francis Mangadzuwa, and DPP District Youth Director, Joseph Kudonto, among others.

The Chorister was Mrs Stella Mhango, Offertory was done by Mrs Annie Mateauma while main preacher was Mrs Vera Chelewani.

Traditional Authority Msamala and District Police Station Officer, a Mr. Chisale were also in attendance.